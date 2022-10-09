Central banker questions automatic linkage of wages and prices

The Governor of Nationale Bank says that currently Belgian wages have built up an 8% lead over wages in neighbouring countries putting Belgian industry at a competitive disadvantage.

Wunsch says that as a result Belgian businesses are having to absorb the entire impact of the energy crisis. “If this disparity continues, we will in time have to discuss how the index system operates in Belgium”.

Earlier Flemish liberal leader Lachaert warned that a system that in normal circumstances operates properly and protects consumers against a loss in spending power is now threatening to create an inflationary spiral as a result of soaring energy prices.

Governor Wunsch seems to agree: “Higher energy prices are making society poorer. National output is falling by 4%. In neighbouring countries wages are falling 5% to 6% in real terms. There workers are paying the largest cost of the energy shock”.

He believes that here it’s businesses that are having to absorb most of the rise of the cost of soaring energy prices. He added: “I realise the index is a sensitive issue in Belgium but in time we will need to discuss how it operates. I’m not going to say which changes should be made, but with wages that are 8% higher than in neighbouring countries businesses won’t be able to take a 4% fall in national output”.