First Community Land Trust project in Ghent

Over the past decade feasibility studies into CLT projects have been carried out across Flanders but this is the first time a project of this kind is seeing shape.

Support from actors in civil society and the City of Ghent including cash has made this project possible. You could say that the city authorities donated the land.

The project will enable people of on low incme to acquire a house without needing to purchase the land it is situated on. Residents will get the use of their home in perpetuity just like if they were regular owners. Alterations can be carried out on homes that can also be sold and left to an heir. Residents are obliged to live in the house themselves. It cannot be let.

People purchasing such properties will have to meet the same income restrictions as social housing tenants. It’s good news for prospective buyers who just didn’t qualify for a loan from the bank. As the land doesn’t need to be purchased, they will now be able to get a loan.

César is one of the prospective residents: “I didn’t get an awful lot from my parents and I don’t have a big savings account. My income just meets the conditions to qualify for a CLT home. I’m looking forward to getting the news I will be able to buy one of the properties”.

The 34 properties will all have their own garden or a terrace but there will also be a shared garden as well as a community hall. Community remains an important aspect for this project that should reach competition in 2024.

