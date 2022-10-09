Fraudster impersonating bank official cons centenarian out of 2,400 euros

Earlier the senior had received a call from somebody saying he represented the local KBC branch. He spoke of suspect transactions on his account and told the centenarian his card needed to be deactivated. A little later the conmen arrived at the man’s door volunteering to deactivate his card using Card Stop.

In reality the conman used the card and a reader to transfer 2,400 euros to an unknown account. He left with the gentleman’s bankcard saying he would destroy it.

The centenarian from Koksijde is not the only person in the conman’s sights. Earlier in the day, a man fitting the description of the fraudster turned up on the doorstep of 87-year-old women in the neighbouring resort of De Panne. Fortunately, the woman thought it was all very suspicious and she refused to hand over her card.