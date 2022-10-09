Night of Darkness beckons

Many Flemish towns and cities are taking part and will turn off street and flood lighting. In Antwerp flood lighting on 39 historic buildings will be dimmed, but many smaller municipalities too are taking part.

Experts on disruption light causes say everybody is to blame: too many authorities, businesses and private individuals organise lighting in the wrong way. The light is shone upwards. That’s of no benefit to humans but it disrupts nightly nature.

Once everybody was familiar with a landscape shrouded in the dark. Today this is a rarity. Light pollution can trigger sleep disruption and cause health issues. Light at night disrupts the lives of nocturnal animals and the development of plants.

Many special activities are being staged tonight. The Armand Pien Observatory at Ghent University is organising a star walk in the Bourgoyen-Ossemeersen nature reserve.

At the beginning of the evening, at the MIRA observatory in Grimbergen, both Jupiter and Saturn can be decerned in the nightly sky. Moreover, we’re nearly experiencing a nearly full moon.