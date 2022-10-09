Protesters spend the night outside TotalEnergies

The demonstrators are eager to see fossil fuel companies take responsibility for their role in climate change. They are united in an umbrella called Code Red that groups Greenpeace, Youth for Climate and Extinction Rebellion amongst others. In Feluy (Seneffe – Hainault) an oil refinery was blockaded. In Wandre (City of Liege) a depot was the target.

Protesters spent the night sleeping out on the streets on mats and in sleeping bags. They plan to continue their protest at least till noon. Police are at the scene but are not intervening.

Code Red’s Jolien Paeleman says the protest has been a success: “We’ve been standing firm for 24 hours. We are sending a strong signal to the fossil fuel industry: people and our planet are important not the capital of multinationals”.

TotalEnergies says its activities are not being disrupted by the protest: “The protest had been announced beforehand and we took our precautions to make sure we could continue to provide services to clients. The police are following the protest and no attempt has been made to infiltrate into our installations”.

TotalEnergies respects the right to protest but also points to safety regulations needed because of the products present at its sites. TotalEnergies says it’s investing in energy transition and points to 4 billion euros in investments in the production capacity of renewables.

Over twenty organisations from across civil society are staging a demo in Ecaussinnes today in support of Code Red.