What can we expect from the new fall wave of coronavirus?

The experts expect a continued rise in new cases though the impact on society at large will be more modest. Thanks to the vaccine and the immunity people possess following earlier infections fewer people are expected to fall ill.

“Forecasts suggest a peak at the end of October, beginning of November” says Johan Neyts of Leuven University. “It won’t be a wave like the ones we have seen in the past. We need to ensure pressure on health care is manageable by vaccinating patients who are at high risk to ensure if they are infected, they display no or mild symptoms and don’t end up in hospital”.

The virologist believes Flanders has started to learn to live with the virus but warns we have seen in the past how fast it can mutate “A new variant can change the situation, but at the minute there is not too much to worry about”.

What about the rules? Steven Van Gucht of health science institute Sciensano says there’s only one rule at the minute: “Stay home if you are ill”. There are no more rules on quarantine or contact tracing. “People need to use their common sense. If they are ill, they shouldn’t visit care homes. Masking remains mandatory in hospitals and other care centres” says Van Gucht.

Virologist Neyts doesn’t expect many extra rules to be introduced this winter, but infectious diseases expert Erika Vlieghe believes we should consider masking in busy spaces where many people are crammed in together. Ventilation too is important: “Crammed in like sardines on a commuter bus or train, then an FFP2 mask is a sensible option for the vulnerable, but really for everybody”.

The fall booster campaign is in full swing. Vaccination is highly recommended for the vulnerable and over 50s, but not mandatory.

The new vaccine is adapted to omicron variant and should provide greater protection. According to Prof Van Gucht it can prevent you from ending up in bed sick for several days.

The care sector isn’t too worried either. “Today we know more and that helps us to deal with it and prevent any impact on hospital capacity for regular care. Experience from earlier waves is helping us out” says Frank Vermassen, head physician at Ghent University Hospital: “There’s been a mind shift. We realise we need to use intensive care capacity for the people who will benefit most from it and to avoid futile care”.

“We are concerned about possible infections having an impact on staff numbers. There is already a staff shortage”.