1 in 5 homeless people are younger than 26

Researchers from the universities of Ghent, Leuven and Louvain-la-Neuve have further examined the issue of homelessness among young people in Belgium. They have carried out numerous interviews with young adults that are homeless and with professionals that work with young people.

The researchers established that Belgium’s young homeless fall into three main groups: newcomers to the country (30.4%), young adults that have left youth care facilities (24.2%) and young people that with no history of having been taken into care (29.4%).

Around (45.9%) are living in so-called “concealed homelessness” and are sofa surfing at the homes of family or friends. This means that the young people we see sleeping on the streets or at homeless shelters are just the tip of the homelessness ice.

Rudy Raes of the Brussels Organisation for the Emancipation of Young People D’Broej told VRT Radio 1 that the issue of concealed homelessness among young adults is increasing. He cited the coronavirus crisis as having brought about an increase in serious conflicts between young adults and their parents and being a reason for this. In the first instance young adults go and live with friends.

Rudy Raes went onto say that the number of young women that are becoming homeless has increased recent years and this is a cause for concern, not least because some of those offering young women a roof over their head ask for “payment in kind”.

Staying with friends can only be a temporary solution. However, in cities such as Brussels a huge shortage of social housing and high rents in the private sector make it particularly difficult for young people to find a place of their own.