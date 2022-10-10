1 in 5 homeless people are younger than 26
According to the results of a study carried out by the King Boudewijn Foundation around 20% of people that are without a fixed abode are younger than 26. The King Boudewijn Foundation carried out its research in nine cities and other areas across Belgium, including Brussels. Many of the young people that are homeless come from a difficult background. They often live a life of so-called “concealed homeless”, sofa surfing at friends', relatives' or acquaintances' homes as they have no home of their own.
Rudy Raes of the Brussels youth work organisation D’Broej told VRT News that "They often go and live with friends after a conflict at home. However, this is only a temporary solution". Mr Raes also notes an increase in the number of young women that are homeless.
Since 2020, the King Boudewijn Foundation has sent out teams of researcher to carryout censuses of the homeless in cities and some mixed urban/rural areas both Flanders and Wallonia.
In 2020 and 2021 the researchers carried out counts in the cities of Arlon, Charleroi, Liège (all Wallonia) Ghent, Leuven, Limburg Province and in southern West Flanders 1,208 of the 6,286 homeless adults they counted were aged 25 or younger. This 19.2% or around one in five.
Concealed homelessness
Researchers from the universities of Ghent, Leuven and Louvain-la-Neuve have further examined the issue of homelessness among young people in Belgium. They have carried out numerous interviews with young adults that are homeless and with professionals that work with young people.
The researchers established that Belgium’s young homeless fall into three main groups: newcomers to the country (30.4%), young adults that have left youth care facilities (24.2%) and young people that with no history of having been taken into care (29.4%).
Around (45.9%) are living in so-called “concealed homelessness” and are sofa surfing at the homes of family or friends. This means that the young people we see sleeping on the streets or at homeless shelters are just the tip of the homelessness ice.
Rudy Raes of the Brussels Organisation for the Emancipation of Young People D’Broej told VRT Radio 1 that the issue of concealed homelessness among young adults is increasing. He cited the coronavirus crisis as having brought about an increase in serious conflicts between young adults and their parents and being a reason for this. In the first instance young adults go and live with friends.
Rudy Raes went onto say that the number of young women that are becoming homeless has increased recent years and this is a cause for concern, not least because some of those offering young women a roof over their head ask for “payment in kind”.
Staying with friends can only be a temporary solution. However, in cities such as Brussels a huge shortage of social housing and high rents in the private sector make it particularly difficult for young people to find a place of their own.
Disputes with family or friends
More often than among homeless people aged 26 and above, the cause of homelessness among young adults is conflict with their friends and family. This is true among 37.4% of the homeless young adults surveyed.
The most common other causes of homelessness among young adults are relationship problems (15%), having come to Belgium from abroad without anywhere to stay (11.2%), eviction (10.4%) and psychological problems (10.2).