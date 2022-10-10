Antwerp Federal Judicial Police investigating trade in illegal feline coronavirus drug

The drug was offered for sale on the social media platform Facebook. It is a vaccine to offer cats protection against infection with coronavirus and is believed to come from either mainland China or Hong Kong. However, it is not licenced here and as such is illegal.

The key suspects in the investigation are 32-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman from Lier in Antwerp Province. They managed a Facebook group through which they sold the feline coronavirus vaccine. As well as being illegal, the drug is highly expensive, costing around 3,000 euro.

Kristof Aerts of the Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office told VRT News that "Since the drug is not licensed it is illegal. The money that is earned from its sale has therefore been obtained illegally. We discovered that it was being sold through the Facebook group".

Whether the drug works or could potentially harm cats is not the issue here. Detectives are currently investigating how many people have bought the drug. Mr Aerts told VRT News that early indications shows that large quantities of the illegal vaccine have been sold and that those involved in the illegal trade have netted several hundred thousand euro from the sale of the drug.

The drug was shipped under false paperwork. The shipping documents would state that the package containing the illegal vaccine contained cosmetics or nutritional supplements. The six people arrested are now being questioned by detectives.