Beerschot responds to racist behaviour by its fans
The Second Division (Challenger League) football club Beerschot has issued an official response to the racist chants its fans sung during a Saturday’s away match at RWD Molenbeek. A large portion of the several hundred Beerschot fans that had travelled to the Edmond Machtens Stadium in Molenbeek to watch ther game took it upon themselves to chant the kind of racists slogans we hoped had been banished from football stadiums long ago.
In a response to Saturday evening’s abhorrent behaviour, Beerschot says that it has damaged the image of the club and also has served to sow division among the supporters and the players. The club says that intends to hold a meeting with supporters’ representatives to try and ensure there is no repeat of the vile racist chants ever again.
"Block full of apes”
While on the field the quality of the football often surpassed what you might normally expect in the Second Division, a large portion of the several hundred travelling fans took it on themselves to chant “Dat is een vak vol makakken” (That is een block full of apes).
“Makak” is a word used by racists to insult people of North African heritage, an ethnic group that is well-represented in Molenbeek. Some of the RWDM fans and a sizable portion of the youth team players (that were seated in the same stand as the Beerschot fans with their parents) are of North African heritage.
The CEO of Belgian Professional football’s governing body the Pro League Lorin Parys has already said that the football authorities are to carry out a full investigation.