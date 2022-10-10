Beerschot responds to racist behaviour by its fans

While on the field the quality of the football often surpassed what you might normally expect in the Second Division, a large portion of the several hundred travelling fans took it on themselves to chant “Dat is een vak vol makakken” (That is een block full of apes).

“Makak” is a word used by racists to insult people of North African heritage, an ethnic group that is well-represented in Molenbeek. Some of the RWDM fans and a sizable portion of the youth team players (that were seated in the same stand as the Beerschot fans with their parents) are of North African heritage.

The CEO of Belgian Professional football’s governing body the Pro League Lorin Parys has already said that the football authorities are to carry out a full investigation.