Court dismisses disgraced celebrity’s damages claim

Last year Mr De Pauw was found guilty of the offences that led to the termination of his contract as well of stalking and digital harassment. The judge at the Brussels Civil Court ruled that it was in fact Mr De Pauw that had inflicted damage on the VRT. He was orderied to pay all the legal cost relating to the case and the symbolic sum of 1 euro in damages to the public broadcaster.

He and his family had demanded 13 million euro in damages from the VRT as compensation for the public broadcaster having terminated his in November 2017 amid allegations of transgressive behaviour.

Bart De Pauw and his family claimed that the VRT had made mistakes in its decision to terminate his contract and in the communication surrounding its decision to dispense of his services. They said that the decision was taken in haste before the allegations had been thoroughly investigated. The television personality and programme maker said that he was not given the opportunity to defend himself.

The VRT has always argued that it had been justified to break its contract with Bart De Pauw when it did. Due to the seriousness of the allegations that had been made against him Bart De Pauw would have no longer been able to function as one of the public broadcasters flagship presenters.

Lawyers acting for the VRT told the court that the damage Mr De Pauw said that his “brand” had suffered was entirely down to his own actions. Moreover, the extent of the financial loss claimed by Bart De Pauw and his family was "completely fabricated".

The judge has followed the VRT’s reasoning, brushing the claim aside across the board. Moreover, the judge went onto say that in fact it had been Bart De Pauw that had inflicted damage on the VRT. He was ordered to pay the symbolic sum of 1 euro in compensation.