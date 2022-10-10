Price of petrol, diesel and heating oil set to rise

From Tuesday 11 October the maximum price filling stations will be allowed to charge for a litre of diesel (B7) will increase by 11 eurocent. This means that the maximum price at the pumps will rise to 2.22 euro. This is just 6 eurocent short of the all-time record maximum price of 2.28 euro that was set in mid-March.

The price of petrol is also set to increase. From tomorrow the maximum price payable for a litre of 95 petrol (E10) will go up by 6.9 eurocents to 1.86 euro/litre. The maximum price for a litre of 98 petrol will rise by 4.7 eurocent to 2.119 euro/litre.

Meanwhile, the price of heating oil will increase too. From tomorrow a litre of heating oil will increase by 8.35 eurocent to 1.4841 euro/litre for order in excess of 2,000 litres.