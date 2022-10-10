Price of petrol, diesel and heating oil set to rise
From tomorrow (Tuesday 11 October) the maximum price that can be charged for petrol, diesel and heating oil in Belgium will increase. The price of diesel is set to rise the most. However, petrol and heating will also go up in price from midnight tonight.
From Tuesday 11 October the maximum price filling stations will be allowed to charge for a litre of diesel (B7) will increase by 11 eurocent. This means that the maximum price at the pumps will rise to 2.22 euro. This is just 6 eurocent short of the all-time record maximum price of 2.28 euro that was set in mid-March.
The price of petrol is also set to increase. From tomorrow the maximum price payable for a litre of 95 petrol (E10) will go up by 6.9 eurocents to 1.86 euro/litre. The maximum price for a litre of 98 petrol will rise by 4.7 eurocent to 2.119 euro/litre.
Meanwhile, the price of heating oil will increase too. From tomorrow a litre of heating oil will increase by 8.35 eurocent to 1.4841 euro/litre for order in excess of 2,000 litres.