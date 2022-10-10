Two West Flemish tourists die after being run over in Rome

The two West Flemings aged 24 and 25 were holidaying in Rome when the fatal accident occurred. On Saturday evening they were returning to their hotel in a taxi when they saw that another vehicle had been involved in accident.

They asked the taxi driver to stop and they got out of the taxi to see if they could be of assistance. Shortly after they had got out of the taxi they were hit by another car that was travelling at high speed. The two young women died at the scene.

The drivers of the vehicle that had hit them drove on, but was able to to be identified and apprehended later thanks to CCTV footage. The Italian Judicial authorities staged a reconstruction of the accident on Sunday.