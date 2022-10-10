Woman from Antwerp Province loses 100,000 euro to spoofing fraudsters
A woman from Antwerp Province lost 100,000 euro in a few hours when she became the victim of spoofing, a form of fraud in which the perpetrator assumes a false identity. Chantal Janssens from the village of Weelde in the municipality of Ravels received a phone call from what she believed was her bank. The number from which the call was made appeared to that of her bank. Ms Janssens was told that cybercriminals were trying to log into her accounts and she was asked to transfer her savings to another account.
The call was in fact made not by her bank, but by a fraudster. Speaking on VRT Radio 2 Chantal Janssens warned others not to fall victim to the scammers.
“I received an e-mail from itsme, in my regular mailbox. We were renovating our home at the time and I was rather at sixes and sevens. I clicked on the link and was then asked to verify my identity. This had to be done using the bank's card reader. However, the data didn't match so I smelled a rat."
As an attempt to log on failed a second time and Chantal’s husband was also concerned they decided to block her bank card.
"I received confirmation that my card had been blocked, but as a precaution I also called Belfius Bank in Brussels. After having been kept on hold for 17 minutes, I hung up”.
A little later, Chantal received a phone call from the telephone number of Belfius Bank that she had called herself earlier. The woman on the other end of the line said she was from Belfius and that suspicious login attempts had been detected on their accounts.
"Then the woman on the phone told me to try to log into my accounts. I asked her how I could be sure she was really from the bank. She asked me to look at the phone number on the back of my bank card and it matched the number she was calling me from on my mobile phone."
Chantal Janssens was then told to log onto her computer and install a program through which the bank could follow what she was doing. "I was told that the intention was to transfer our money onto an external (non-Belfius) account. I asked her all kinds of questions. She was able to answer all of them very calmly and clearly. So eventually I deposited all our money onto the external account and this turned out to be an account that belonged to the scammers."
30,000 euros recovered
Chantal Janssens was defrauded out of around 100,000 euro. "How can you be so stupid, you may think. But I wasn’t suspicious because they called me from the same number that I had called a little earlier." 30,000 euro of Chantal’s money has since been recovered.
"The scammers made one mistake by transferring part of the money to a Belfius account. That was 25,000 euro and it was abler to be recovered. The other 5,000 euro was recovered from a Dutch bitcoin account."