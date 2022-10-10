Woman from Antwerp Province loses 100,000 euro to spoofing fraudsters

The call was in fact made not by her bank, but by a fraudster. Speaking on VRT Radio 2 Chantal Janssens warned others not to fall victim to the scammers.

“I received an e-mail from itsme, in my regular mailbox. We were renovating our home at the time and I was rather at sixes and sevens. I clicked on the link and was then asked to verify my identity. This had to be done using the bank's card reader. However, the data didn't match so I smelled a rat."

As an attempt to log on failed a second time and Chantal’s husband was also concerned they decided to block her bank card.

"I received confirmation that my card had been blocked, but as a precaution I also called Belfius Bank in Brussels. After having been kept on hold for 17 minutes, I hung up”.

A little later, Chantal received a phone call from the telephone number of Belfius Bank that she had called herself earlier. The woman on the other end of the line said she was from Belfius and that suspicious login attempts had been detected on their accounts.

"Then the woman on the phone told me to try to log into my accounts. I asked her how I could be sure she was really from the bank. She asked me to look at the phone number on the back of my bank card and it matched the number she was calling me from on my mobile phone."

Chantal Janssens was then told to log onto her computer and install a program through which the bank could follow what she was doing. "I was told that the intention was to transfer our money onto an external (non-Belfius) account. I asked her all kinds of questions. She was able to answer all of them very calmly and clearly. So eventually I deposited all our money onto the external account and this turned out to be an account that belonged to the scammers."