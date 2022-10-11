2-year jail sentence for soccer fan who hurls flare at rival fans

The man in his twenties threw the projectile at a section of the grandstand full of supporters during a match between Beerschot and Antwerp. He’s been sentenced to two years in prison, though part of the term has been suspended. He’s been banned from soccer stadiums too.

The incident happened last 5 December during the Antwerp soccer derby when tension was rife. The 28-year-old hurled the firework at a section of the crowd where Antwerp supporters had congregated. He was arrested on the spot, immediately banned from soccer stadiums for three months and spent three weeks in custody.

The fan’s lawyer argued he was drunk and regretted the incident: “It was an imbecile act. If he could turn back time, he would do that immediately. It was unpremeditated and a very silly thing to do” said lawyer Xavier Potvin.

The fan was convicted of attempted arson and threatening behaviour and sentenced to two years in jail, though ten months are suspended. He was ordered to pay his club Beerschot 8,000 euros in compensation for the two matches the club had to play without a crowd. The club had sought compensation of 254,000 euros.

The fan’s lawyer had argued that it was not only his client’s behaviour that had led to the order for Beerschot to play the matches behind closed doors.

Five years earlier the fan received a 100-hour community service sentence after an act of hooliganism when he had attacked an Antwerp supporter.