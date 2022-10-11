75 evacuated after explosion rocks Antwerp town

Residents of Edegem were roused from their sleep by a loud bang around 1:30AM last night.

“We established that a vehicle had exploded” says local police officer Reiner Smets. “We didn’t want to take any risks and evacuated a number of houses in the vicinity. Around 75 residents were evacuated and accompanied to Hotel Ter Elst by fire officers. There they were met by the local mayor”.

Mayor Metsu confirms the decision to evacuate was taken in consultation with the army bomb squad. “The vehicle stood parked in front of a block of flats and we didn’t know if there would be any subsequent explosions. Residents understood the situation and acted in a very disciplined fashion”.

Some of the evacuees were allowed home in the course of the night. The last people got home around 6AM. One elderly woman, who had been seriously ill, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Prosecutors say this is clearly a case of evil intent. Kristof Aerts of the prosecutor’s office: “Any link with drug trafficking still needs to be established but given the circumstances this is a serious line of enquiry. Fortunately, damage was limited to the vehicle involved and no other vehicles or buildings were damaged”.