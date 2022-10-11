8 installations to wow at Bruges’ Winter Glow!

“Thanks to Winter Glow we wish to bring warmth to Bruges” says the alderman. “This year we did decide on a shorter route. The 2.4km route will start at the BMCC conference centre and will take visitors to the Minnewater Park. On the way people will be able to admire eight works of light art. It’s fewer than earlier years when there were 14 installations, but this year’s installations are bigger. The shorter route and limited number of attractions mean we can cut energy costs” says Demon.

A Christmas market is also part and parcel of Winter Glow. The Christmas market and stalls can be found on Bruges market square and Simon Stevin square. There’s no Christmas market on ‘t Zand, where a small winter fair will be erected. “People doing the Winter Glow route will pass along the fair” says Demon.