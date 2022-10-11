Belgian backpackers rescued after Himalayan ordeal

The Belgians, a man and a woman, had been stuck in the valley for five days after they crossed the Kaliheni Pass that had seen abundant snowfall. The couple’s food had run out and the woman was suffering from snow blindness. The man requested assistance via WhatsApp. The Belgians’ plight was widely reported in the Indian media.

The Belgian foreign affairs department says the local Indian authorities managed to evacuate the Belgians. Help was requested from the Indian army that deployed a helicopter. A rescue team brought the Belgians safely to the city of Kullu. “They are safe and sound. It’s great news” said foreign affairs spokesman Nicolas Fierens Gevaert.