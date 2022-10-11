COVID-19 update: patients in hospital top 1,500

The average number of people being hospitalised with COVID-19 each day stands at 111 – a rise of 18% on the week.

75 patients with Covid are receiving critical care. The figure is up 3% on the week.

13,200 tests were carried out each day. 25% of tests – up 1.9% - came back positive.

32,764 people with Covid have died in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.

Belgium’s reproduction number stands at 1.09 – down 6% on the week. A hundred people pass the virus on to 109 others and the pandemic is widening.

9,187,019 people have had two jabs and are fully vaccinated. 7,204,117 people received the first booster. 2,577,633 people have had the second or fall booster.

Virologist Steven Van Gucht says patient numbers in ICUs remain low thanks to basic immunity to the disease resulting from earlier infections and vaccines which protects against serious illness.

“It’s important that over 50s and people with underlying health issues get the fall booster. A vaccination campaign against flu will start soon. People in risk groups should also get this jab. Coronavirus and flu are two different viruses. We expect flu to be in full circulation this winter”.