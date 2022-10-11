Deal on 2023 and 2024 budgets

The deal encompasses 2023 and 2024, an election year, when such negotiations could be tricky. It involves savings worth 3.6 billion euros. By 2024 the federal budget will show a defict of only 3.2% of national output.

In recent hours the liberals were obliged to shelve their ambition of cutting the rate at which civil servant wages rise due to opposition from the coalition partners. Plans to raise the securities tax and other tax increases won’t now go ahead either meaning the government will have less cash to play with.

Cuts have had to be made in requests for extra cash for the railways and to pay for social accords for the police and civil servants. Mobility minister Gilkinet (Francophone green) had requested an extra 400 million euros a year for the railways. In the event 116 million will be released next year followed by 84 million in 2024.

The government won’t be cutting the subsidy it pays to Bpost on account of newspaper deliveries next year. The contract will be reduced by 50 million in 2024 and that is half what was planned.

Government parties have reached agreement on the windfall tax on excessive profits on energy products. The surcharge will be backdated to 1 January. Till 1 November an excessive profits levy will be charged on energy sold above 180 euros per MWh and till June above 130 MWh. The Belgian windfall tax is higher than that proposed by the European commission. The tax can also be extended after June.

Gas network operator Fluxys will have to contribute 300 million euros, the same amount expected from the petroleum sector. All told the windfall tax should raise 3 billion euros.

Households will continue to receive energy support from the federal government till the end of March at 196 euros a month. Businesses will be helped to absorb index-related wage increases by a holiday on the social contributions on wages that have risen due to the index during the first two quarters of 2023 and a delay on later payments.

The government’s increasing duty on cigarettes and tobacco. Starting 2024 duty will also be due on e-cigarettes. The levy should raise 200 million euros a year. The money raised will partly be used to fund a health shift, the details of which still need to be drawn up. The government intends to lower taxes on healthy foods like fruit and veg and increase VAT on unhealthy products.

The deal contains bad news for owners of a holiday home or second home. Starting 2024 they will be taxed more heavily losing tax relief that was worth up to 700 euros a year.

The flexi job scheme that allows people to take a tax-friendly job in hospitality or retail is being expanded and students will be permitted to work longer hours.

