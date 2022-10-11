Winter Plan to ease pressure on asylum system

The number of asylum seekers arriving in Europe is up 76% on the year. To ease pressure the plan envisages extra reception places in addition to the 31,000 already in existence. More emergency accommodation will be provided in Brussels too.

“The reality is that we unfortunately cannot take care of everybody given the present influx” says De Moor. Priority will be given to families with children and unaccompanied minors. Without the extra capacity some of these people would have had to spend time on the streets this winter.

The asylum secretary also spoke of the need for extra staff, at the federal asylum agency Fedasil, but also among its partners including the Red Cross. As a result of staff shortages all existing accommodation facilities aren’t able to operate properly. Talks are underway in government circles to find a way to solve this problem.

With 58,000 Ukrainians currently in need of accommodation in Belgium Ms de Moor also wants to examine how more people can be processed more quickly and leave the system. Half of all asylum applicants were previously registered in another EU state. Under the Dublin Accords it’s this country that has the task of looking after applicants. The junior minister also wants to set more asylum seekers to work so they can be independent.