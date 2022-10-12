Adopted woman linked to the wrong biological father in China

“It’s something I wanted to do for a while” she tells VRT. At the age of 25 Noëmi sent her DNA to a series of DNA databanks. Six months later there was suddenly a result.

During an online chat with somebody in China she was told her biological father had been found and there was a complete DNA match. For Noëmi this was a very emotional moment.

“It was so important for me” says Noëmi. “It was like the first time I felt I had come from somewhere. I was 18 months when I arrived in Belgium. I had few memories of life before that. All my life I had felt that something was lacking”.

The news was apparently also a shock for the man identified as Noëmi’s biological father. He didn’t trust the news and demanded a second DNA test that was carried out. The result of the second test shows Noëmi’s connection to the man lacks certainty.

“It was a very difficult moment” says Noëmi. “Some people said he could be an uncle. Others don’t believe he’s a relative. I don’t know what to believe”.

Noëmi sent the man a letter but doesn’t know if it ever arrived. She welcomes recent revelations in the Netherlands about fraudulent practices in this world. “It all happens a long way away from you. All you can do is provide DNA and give cash”. Noëmi still hopes that she will find her biological parents one day and will be able to travel to China, but for the minute everything that could be done has been done.