Asylum crisis: Belgium fails to provide accommodation for unaccompanied minors

The 21 minors, who didn’t get accommodation last night, probably spent the night out on the streets. Benoit Dhondt, a lawyer versed in migration and asylum law, tweeted his indignation yesterday evening: “I’m going to read a little and then turn in. Expect 3°C tonight. 21 unaccompanied minors who didn’t get accommodation are sleeping on the streets”.

Tine Claus of the refuge organisation Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen: “This was coming down the tracks. The asylum care system has been facing capacity shortages for a year now. The most vulnerable, women, minors and people with health issues were given priority, but in this case for minors there was no room”.

Today asylum seekers are registered at the aliens’ department in offices in the Pachéco Building in downtown Brussels. Claus confirms that people were pushing and shoving because of the numbers this week and extra police officers were called in: “When you live on the streets for weeks and months there is a lot of hope people will get registered and receive accommodation. People get very worked up”.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has sent up a medical aid post outside the building. The organisation speaks of an ‘unacceptable situation’. There are people with health issues: tb, skin diseases and other contagious illnesses.