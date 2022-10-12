Fake Movie Money in circulation

Local police in the Gistel-Oudenburg-Jabbeke area have taken to social media to voice their concern and alert citizens. Movie Money is in circulation in increasingly large numbers. These are fake bills intended for use on filmsets.

“Notice the small letters on the side of the bill” the police warn. The bills state: “This is not legal. It is to be used for motion props”.

Fake cash like this can easily be ordered online and fraudsters are making use of it across Europe.

“We’re calling on people and retailers to be vigilant. Check your bills when you receive them” says officer Annemie Wittesaele. “Report the matter when you receive any of these bills. In this way we can get a good idea how much fake cash is in circulation and where it is being spent”.

In recent days police received several reports of movie money being used across West Flanders. The 20-euro note is most common, but fifties have also been encountered.