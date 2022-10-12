Daredevil rides scooter down bridge arch

Fortunately for the daredevil the hazardous descent over the arch of the bridge doesn’t end in tragedy and he or she arrives safe and sound at ground level. The video also shows a group of people watching the escapade by the foot of the bridge. How the rider managed to ascend to the top of the bridge arch remains a mystery.

The Flemish waterways authority isn’t impressed. A spokeswoman told VRT “This is exactly what you should not be doing. You’re risking your life. Don’t take this as an example”.

The authority and local residents alerted the police that attended the scene, but by the time they arrived the group of onlookers had long disappeared. Police are continuing to carry out enquiries.