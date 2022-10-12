Escape room shows the challenge of escaping poverty

“Escaping poverty is no easy feat” says Greet Poelmans of Avansa Limburg, a local educational centre. “Together with the city authorities we turned our cellar into an escape room in which you will face many of the difficulties people living in poverty are confronted with. We discussed which obstacles certainly needed to feature in the room with people who live in poverty”.

Guido has first hand experience of poverty and helped in the creation of the escape room: “I faced many of the obstacles linked to poverty. People send you round in circles. You are excluded and after a while you get so desperate because you can’t see any way out. These are all things you will experience in the escape room and you’ll discover how difficult it is to escape from them”.

Alderman Derya Erdogan was one of the first to get an opportunity to try the new escape room and from experience says how difficult it is to escape: “At times the situation seemed desperate. It was a dreadful feeling. Here you learn that society and organisations unconsciously create numerous obstacles for people in poverty. It’s easy to tell people their duty is to get out of a difficult situation, but when you experience the barriers at first hand you realise how difficult it is”.

At the escape room organisations can also get advice on how to make their association more accessible to people in poverty. During fundraiser De Warlste Week that is taking place in Hasselt this year everybody will be given an opportunity to try and escape from poverty at the Avansa escape room.