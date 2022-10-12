Flemish ‘Strictly’ juror wins Belgium’s Ugliest Website award

Davy Brocatus is a Flemish celebrity and dancer, perhaps best known as a member of the jury of “Sterren op de Dansvloer”, the Flemish version of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

From 19 September till 9 October members of the public could send in website URLs that they found particularly ugly, unfortunate or embarrassing. A 5-person-jury had the task of selecting the winner from over 2,000 splendidly ugly Belgian websites. The jury included Hannes Coudenys himself, illustrator Eva Mouton, visual artist Joëlle Dubois, tech blogger Herman Maes and web designer Michiel Van de Veire.

Davy’s website attracted attention due to its red lay-out and animations that bring back memories of PowerPoint presentations from days of yore. It isn’t very user-friendly either.

In addition to a trophy and yet more fame Davy has also won a prize: the free redesign of his website. In addition the Ghent-based web host Combell will host Davy’s website for the next decade.