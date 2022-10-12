Refuse in Brussels: more recycle parks and swifter fines for fly-tippers

Brussels politicians, residents and refuse workers are sounding the alarm. The amount of waste has continued to increase over the years. The amount of illegally dumped waste collected by the regional authorities increased by 30% between 2017 and 2021.

A comparison with other big cities is difficult due to a lack of data, but in a city like Antwerp only 14,000 tons of illegally dumped waste is collected each year. Brussels looks dirty, especially because much of the waste is dumped in busy areas like the South Station neighbourhood.

An investigation by VRT’s Pano programme showed the people supposed to tackle this mountain of illegal waste simply can’t cope: binmen, street cleaners and the teams trying to increase public awareness and write out fines. Yves Bertiaux of the refuse agency Net Brussel concedes: “It’s a disaster. There is no respect for our staff”.

Brussels environment minister Alain Maron (Francophone green) hopes to tackle the situation by speeding up the collection of fines and bypassing public prosecutors. Mr Maron wants refuse collection services to be able to collect fines from May 2023. “At the minute fines have to go via the prosecutor’s office and in that way, we waste a lot of time before we can fine fly-tippers”.

The minister says significant investments have been made, but the results are poor. He has now tabled a new plan “Clean Brussels” that includes 65 points of action. The regional authorities plan more CCTV, fewer collections to encourage better sorting of waste, more co-operation between municipalities and a doubling on recycle parks from 5 to 10.