Bring back conscription?

“I believe we can ask youngsters to provide commitment, perhaps voluntarily, perhaps not. It’s a way of giving something back to society”.

Not all youngsters taking part in Riadh Bahri’s online show #BelRiadh agree. “I am certainly willing to give something back to society” says videographer Anton. “but I don’t think something like that should be made obligatory. You are asking 18-year-olds, who had no say in the matter, to do something compulsory, decided by others, in which they had no say”.

Merel, who works for peace organisation Pax Christi, agrees: “I believe the government should provide an opportunity for youngsters to do a civilian service, but the focus should be on diplomacy. In uncertain times we shouldn’t solve wars with weapons, but with diplomacy. Politically it’s getting harder and harder to counter militarisation. National service would only make this worse.”

Mr Francken understands making something compulsory is a delicate matter but believes Belgium should be prepared: “We see that diplomacy is no longer doing its work as well as it used to. Russia, China and Iran are today less approachable. We need an answer”.

“I believe society may ask youngsters to give something back after seventy years of peace. We have become a little too indolent. We need to become more resilient”.

Student Jarno agrees full-heartedly: “You should offer your country a service, but if you leave youngsters the choice they will opt for comfort and remain in their easy chair. We need to grow a strong generation and that’s not what we are doing if we continue like this”.

Illias, who is heading to the armed forces next year, has seen this among his friends and acquaintances: “I don’t want to tar everybody with the same brush, but many youngsters choose comfort and know nothing else. The world is changing fast and we must ensure Russia, China or the Middle East don’t gain the upper hand”.