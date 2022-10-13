Fire service worried about ‘alternative heating’ this winter

“An investigation into the incident is ongoing” says fire officer Kristof Geens. “We can’t say any more about this incident, but the fire service does wish to voice its concern. We’re getting a bit scared when we look ahead to the winter. We fear that given high energy costs people will hit on dangerous alternatives to heat their homes or cook”.

“We’ve heard the stories about upside down flowerpots and tealights used to warm homes. It’s going to lead to dangerous situations. We really advise against the use of devices designed for use outside, barbecue sets, braziers and the like, indoors. Be careful with equipment you haven’t used for a while, old heaters and stoves. They need to be inspected before use”.

The fire service hopes that by issuing a warning now incidents will be prevented.

“The really cold days are still to come and except for Wilrijk we have had few incidents. We will continue to issue warnings all winter. By drawing people’s attention to the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, we hope people will recognise what’s happening in time” says Kristof.

Carbon monoxide is an extremely poisonous gas that does not smell. You can’t see it or taste it either. It’s called a silent killer. It is released during the burning of all fuels based on carbon: wood, coal, oil, gas and petroleum.

First symptoms include a headache, feeling giddy and sick as well as shortness of breath. Serious poisoning can lead to unconsciousness, an inability to breathe and heart failure that all may result in death.

If you notice any symptoms open doors and windows, leave the room and help to evacuate any victims. Outside alert the emergency services on 112.