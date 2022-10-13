Flemish schools ready for corona waves
Flemish schools will be kept open during any waves of coronavirus infections this fall and winter. Flemish education minister Weyts (nationalist) has just agreed a corona plan for this winter with the government’s education partners.
Masking won’t return to primary schools either even if the corona barometer indicates red. Masking will only return to schools if this becomes mandatory in society at large. 40 million euros is being released to improve ventilation in classrooms.