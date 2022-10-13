NATO nuclear exercise in Belgium next week

The NATO exercise, dubbed ‘Steadfast Noon’, was planned but was supposed to remain under wraps. NATO isn’t commenting on the record on this exercise, but VRT’s Jens Franssen has learned that Belgian F-16 fighter-jets will also take part. The Russians have been informed of the exercise.

“Around 50 to 60 aircraft will be taking part in the exercise” says an anonymous source closely involved in the operation. NATO is reluctant to comment on the exercise, partly because unclarity is part and parcel of the policy of deterrence.

The Kleine Brogel air force base is hosting the NATO exercise. It is here that American nuclear weapons are stored. Belgian F-16 pilots will train how to drop nuclear weapons, while ground crews will exercise how to transport the weapons from underground bunkers and attach them to aircraft, while observing all the procedures. Training also involves refuelling in the air and other joint procedures.