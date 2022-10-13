NATO nuclear exercise in Belgium next week
In Belgium next week NATO will be testing and exercising its procedures with regard to the dropping of nuclear bombs. Fighter-jets from at least ten NATO nations will carry out flights and exercises from the air force base at Kleine Brogel in Limburg. It’s all designed to familiarise pilots and crews with the techniques involved in the possible use of nuclear weapons.
The NATO exercise, dubbed ‘Steadfast Noon’, was planned but was supposed to remain under wraps. NATO isn’t commenting on the record on this exercise, but VRT’s Jens Franssen has learned that Belgian F-16 fighter-jets will also take part. The Russians have been informed of the exercise.
“Around 50 to 60 aircraft will be taking part in the exercise” says an anonymous source closely involved in the operation. NATO is reluctant to comment on the exercise, partly because unclarity is part and parcel of the policy of deterrence.
The Kleine Brogel air force base is hosting the NATO exercise. It is here that American nuclear weapons are stored. Belgian F-16 pilots will train how to drop nuclear weapons, while ground crews will exercise how to transport the weapons from underground bunkers and attach them to aircraft, while observing all the procedures. Training also involves refuelling in the air and other joint procedures.
Dummies are used during the exercises. Operation ‘Steadfast Noon’ is an annual occurrence to test the preparedness of NATO’s European nuclear partners and optimise procedures. The present exercise isn’t linked to any recent nuclear sabre-rattling by the Russians.
During the exercise real nuclear weapons will remain in storage. The Americans stockpile dozens of tactical B61-12 nuclear weapons in Europe. Special US units move the stocks from time to time.
Prof Alexander Mattelaer (Flemish Free University of Brussels, VUB) explains that Belgium belongs to a small group of allies that has actively been involved in nuclear deterrence since the 50s: “Belgium places staff, aircraft and infrastructure at the disposal of the nuclear mission. It’s a way of providing a deterrent against possible attacks on important military targets in Belgium, e.g. the port of Antwerp, but also shows Belgium’s high-level commitment to the safety of other European allies”.
Every year a different European country hosts Operation ‘Steadfast Noon’. The host country itself takes part but also welcomes other NATO partners. Belgium was host nation as recently as 2017. Last year it was the turn of the Dutch.
NATO and NATO countries rarely comment on the annual exercise, but the Russians are alerted to similar exercises. “By informing the Russians misunderstandings are avoided” says our source.
The exercise shows the Russians NATO’s deterrent remains operational. The presence of American nuclear weapons at European air force bases including Volkel (The Netherlands), Aviano and Ghedi (Italy), Büchel (Germany) and Kleine Brogel (Belgium) is never officially admitted but their presence in Belgium gives the country an important diplomatic voice in NATO’s High Level Group. “It secures Belgium top support from the US if our security were to be threatened” says Mattelaer.
Nuclear weapons delivered by aircraft allow military planners and politicians to escalate and de-escalate step-by-step, if need be. “NATO’s military strategy involves convincing every rival, including those that possess nuclear weapons, that an attack on an ally won’t pay” says Mattelaer. “NATO’s nuclear deterrence is defensive and ensures even a nuclear power like Russia has no advantage in escalating, while allies shouldn’t let themselves be intimidated by Russian threats. For over 70 years the nuclear umbrella has formed the foundation of the national security of all allies”.
Ludo Debrabander of peace organisation Vrede vzw says the policy of deterrence is based on rational leaders and questions whether we can trust figures like President Putin and Donald Trump, who have or had their finger on the nuclear button. “In a nuclear escalation military bases equipped with nuclear weapons like Kleine Brogel form the first potential targets. They don’t make us safer” says Debrabander.
Mattelaer identifies as an advantage of the exercise the fact it shows America’s promise to help isn’t purely theoretical: “Exercises involve aircraft and crews from all participating countries in scenarios in which a nuclear counterattack could be considered”.
New generation nuclear weapons that can be dropped from the new F-35A aircraft that Belgium has ordered can offer greater precision in aiming at targets and they can vary the explosive power of the bombs they carry.