Postal workers to collect old electric appliances

It’s called Recupel Retour and the principle is quite simple. People making online purchases can hand over batteries and old electric appliances to the postie when he or she delivers their purchase. The pilot’s being launched next week in Geel, Mol, Leuven, Anderlecht, Elsene and Rixensart. The goal is to roll out this service across Belgium.

Belgian publicly-owned businesses minister Petra De Sutter (Flemish green) sees many advantages: “By handing over your old toaster or smartphone to the postal worker, you’re emptying cupboards and drawers and creating space in your home. Moreover, we’re helping the environment by ensuring the old appliances don’t end up in unsorted waste or out on the streets. The postal worker ensures selective collection and Recupel organises the recycling”.

Consumers can hand over two parcels at a time. They must be labelled and not weigh more than 30 kg. Postal workers can refuse to accept parcels if they don’t comply with safety rules. If your delivery fits into your letterbox, the postal worker won’t call and your parcel won’t be collected.