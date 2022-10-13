Schools failing to accommodate all non-Dutch-speakers
Schools in Antwerp providing special OKAN reception classes for pupils whose mother tongue is not Dutch are once again sounding the alarm. In OKAN classes non-Dutch-speaking pupils aged 12 to 18 are given intensive Dutch language courses with a view to getting them ready to join regular classes. Extra places were created across Flemish school networks recently, but their number has proved insufficient, largely as a result of Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine. Schools are seeking a meeting with the education minister with a view to securing a durable solution.
“There was a big increase in numbers at the end of last year, even before the war in Ukraine” says Joris Verlinden, deputy head of the Stedelijk Lyceum Offerande School in Antwerp. “Across networks Antwerp schools set to work to create 700 extra places, but we have been overtaken by events. Pupils remained on the waiting list”.
At the start of the year there were 200 pupils on the waiting list. Their number soon grew to 350. “We have succeeded in shortening the waiting list somewhat, but 200 children are still at home receiving no instruction. Our feeling is we can’t sort it at a local level. That’s why we are seeking a meeting and a structural solution”.