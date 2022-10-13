Schools failing to accommodate all non-Dutch-speakers

“There was a big increase in numbers at the end of last year, even before the war in Ukraine” says Joris Verlinden, deputy head of the Stedelijk Lyceum Offerande School in Antwerp. “Across networks Antwerp schools set to work to create 700 extra places, but we have been overtaken by events. Pupils remained on the waiting list”.

At the start of the year there were 200 pupils on the waiting list. Their number soon grew to 350. “We have succeeded in shortening the waiting list somewhat, but 200 children are still at home receiving no instruction. Our feeling is we can’t sort it at a local level. That’s why we are seeking a meeting and a structural solution”.