Three injured in Ostend gas explosion

The explosion occurred where the Christinastraat intersects with the Ooststraat in the Ostend Old Town around 11:30AM . Works on the sewerage system were underway at the scene of the explosion. A manually operated device is possibly believed to have hit a gas pipe. An investigation is under way to establish certainty.



The scene of the blast was Restaurant Lizette, where youngsters and adults with a disability help to prepare the meals.



Mayor Bart Tommelein, who was speaking in parliament when the news broke, interrupted his speech to rush to Ostend and chair a meeting of the local security cell. Mayor Tommelein says there was an issue with the works that are thought to have possibly caused the explosion: "There was a problem with the high pressure gas pipe" he told newsmen this morning.



During the afternoon the mayor told a news conference emergency services including police and fire officers had been called to the scene after people smelled gas. A gas leak was suspected.



Emergency services were quickly at the scene and had been contacted before the explosion in connection with a presumed gas leak resulting from the works. Then the explosion happened. The incident is under investigation to establish what exactly happened.



All three of the injured, a police officer in his 30s, a fire-fighter, aged 45, and a woman working at the restaurant are seriously injured. All three were at the scene before the explosion. The victims have been taken to specialised hospitals.



Fire-fighters spent several hours at the scene making sure the fire that followed the explosion stayed out.

The entire area has been cordoned off, but there is no danger of a further explosion outside the cordoned off area. “The area has been evacuated because several buildings in the vicinity had become unstable as a result of the explosion” said the mayor, who added the situation was now under control.

Up to 20 properties have been damaged and some will have to be demolished. Utilities remain cut off till 8PM tonight. Residents will only then be allowed to return home. In the meantime residents are welcome at the De Grote Post cultural centre on the border of the stricken area.

