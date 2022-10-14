Brussels film director Julien Vrebos dies aged 75

His most notable work in the world of cinema came as the director of the films ‘The Masked Ball’ and ‘The Emperor’s Wife’.

Julien Vrebos was born in Elsene in 1947. He studied surveying and photography before working for may years as a municipal civil servant. He eventually made his entrée into the media as a sports journalist. By the late 1970’s he turned his journalistic skills to reporting on social issues.

He made his debut as a filmmaker in 1998 with the detective film ‘The Masked Ball’. In 2003 he directed ‘The Emperor’s Wife’.