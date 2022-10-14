Brussels film director Julien Vrebos dies aged 75
One of Brussels‘ best-known and well-liked figures, the film director Julien Vrebos has died at the age of 75. As well as directing films, Julien Vrebos often appeared on television talks shows and in features on the Brussels regional television station Dutch. Born and raised in Brussels and proud of his roots in and attachment to our capital city Julien Vrebos also did much to promote the Brussels dialect of Dutch .
His most notable work in the world of cinema came as the director of the films ‘The Masked Ball’ and ‘The Emperor’s Wife’.
Julien Vrebos was born in Elsene in 1947. He studied surveying and photography before working for may years as a municipal civil servant. He eventually made his entrée into the media as a sports journalist. By the late 1970’s he turned his journalistic skills to reporting on social issues.
He made his debut as a filmmaker in 1998 with the detective film ‘The Masked Ball’. In 2003 he directed ‘The Emperor’s Wife’.