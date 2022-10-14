Congestion likely during the next two weekends on the Merksem Flyover

The work will be carried out on the northbound carriageway of the motorway. The Flemish Highways and Traffic Agency says that the work is being carried out to better protect the joints between the concrete sections that make up the flyover against pressure from the weight of the many thousands of vehicles that use it every day and to ensure that the flyover can once again operate at full capacity (4 lanes). Currently just two of the flyover’s four lanes are open to traffic.

The temporary repair work will get under way on Friday evening at around midnight until early on Tuesday morning. The second phase of the work will start at midnight on Thursday 20 October and continue until the morning of Monday 24 October. Permanent repairs to the bridge will get under way in January next year.

During the work traffic on the flyover will have to use two narrow lanes with speed restrictions in force. The Flemish Highways and Traffic Agency warns motorists to expect delays. "We advise motorists to avoid the northbound Antwerp Orbital Motorway as much as possible. The R2 or routes through the port are possible alternatives. If necessary, tolls will be waved at the Liefkenshoek Tunnel for traffic heading for the Dutch border.