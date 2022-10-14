Fewer PCR tests under new Coronavirus Winter Plan
Much less PCR testing and a strong recommendation to stay at home if you can when you have symptoms. These are the main planks of the Coronavirus Winter Plan that was presented earlier on Friday. The rise in the corona figures is flattening off, but the new BQ.1 variant of the is lurking the wings.
Speaking earlier, the virologist Steven Van Gucht issued a clear warning: "The rapid succession of waves shows that the virus is still a great force and has still not entered an endemic phase”.
A further rise in the coronavirus figures is expected during the coming weeks and months. However, this will not be exponential as was the case during the autumn and winters of 2020 and 2021.
Professor Van Gucht says that the current increase in the figures is mainly visable when you look at the number of people currently on sick leave (14.5% higher than in the same period in 2019) and the number of people in the country’s hospitals.
A new variant of the virus BQ.1 currently accounts for 10% of new infections. Professor Van Gucht expects a cycle of successive waves, ripples and plateaus in infection levels to remain with us during the autumn, winter and even into early spring.
Vaccination and ventilation
Professor Van Gucht is keen to stress that vaccination remains our best weapon in the battle against coronavirus. This view is shared by the vaccinologist Professor Pierre Van Damme.
There are big regional differences with regard to the percentage of people that have received an autumn booster jab. In order to address this the regional health authorities in Brussels have launched campaign to persuade more people in the capital to get a booster jab.
Meanwhile, the importance of good ventilation can’t be overstated. The use of face coverings in certain situations remains important to prevent the spread of the virus. Those with poor health are advised to wear FFP2 masks when, for example they use public transport during peak times.
Stay at home if you have symptoms
Those that have symptoms of what might be coronavirus are advised to stay at home if they can. If this is not possible they should wear a face covering. Self-testing is advised within the first five days of feeling ill. If the test is positive the advice is to stay at home for 7 days and wear a face covering when venturing out for a further three days.
PCR testing for coronavirus will be scaled down and will only be used for medical reasons such as an eventual risk of complications.
Meanwhile, the Federal and regional health authorities are currently looking into the possibility of giving a third booster jab to the over 80s.