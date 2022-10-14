Fewer PCR tests under new Coronavirus Winter Plan

Speaking earlier, the virologist Steven Van Gucht issued a clear warning: "The rapid succession of waves shows that the virus is still a great force and has still not entered an endemic phase”.

A further rise in the coronavirus figures is expected during the coming weeks and months. However, this will not be exponential as was the case during the autumn and winters of 2020 and 2021.

Professor Van Gucht says that the current increase in the figures is mainly visable when you look at the number of people currently on sick leave (14.5% higher than in the same period in 2019) and the number of people in the country’s hospitals.

A new variant of the virus BQ.1 currently accounts for 10% of new infections. Professor Van Gucht expects a cycle of successive waves, ripples and plateaus in infection levels to remain with us during the autumn, winter and even into early spring.