Lotte Kopecky takes gold at the UCI Track World Championships
Lotte Kopecky has added a rainbow jersdey to her ever-growing collection of honours after she won the elimination race at the UCI Track World Championships. And she can collect three more rainbow jerseys in the coming days. Today in the omnium, Saturday in the team race (with Shari Bossuyt) and Sunday in the points race.
Speaking after receiving her medel she told journalists that "I didn’t feel so good this morning,”
“I slept a little in the afternoon and then I went to the track with confidence. It may have seemed easy, but it certainly wasn’t. This is a World Cup. I also looked at the images from last year. Then I lost gold due to a stupid mistake in the final sprint. I didn’t want that to happen now.”