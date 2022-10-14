Peak in autumn 2022 wave of the coronavirus pandemic seems to be flattening

During the week from 4 to 10 October an average of 3,099 new coronavirus infections were registered each day. This is 5% more than the average for the previous 7-day period. This figure only includes the number of positive PCR tests results.

During the period from 4 to 10 October 13,300 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 4% up on the previous week. Around a quarter of the tests (24.8%) carried out produced a positive result.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus currently stands at 1.03. This means that that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 103 others.