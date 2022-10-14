Peak in autumn 2022 wave of the coronavirus pandemic seems to be flattening
The peak in the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium now seems to be flattening off. The latest figures from the public health science institute Sciensano show only a modest increase in the 7-day average for new infections. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on ICUs continues to fall.
During the week from 4 to 10 October an average of 3,099 new coronavirus infections were registered each day. This is 5% more than the average for the previous 7-day period. This figure only includes the number of positive PCR tests results.
During the period from 4 to 10 October 13,300 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 4% up on the previous week. Around a quarter of the tests (24.8%) carried out produced a positive result.
The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus currently stands at 1.03. This means that that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 103 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the past 7 days an average of 110 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This figure that includes only those admitted specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19 is up 6% on the previous week.
There are currently 1,486 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This is up 4% on the previous week. This figure includes all patients with COVID-19, including those initially admitted for treatment on other ailments.
Of those hospitalised 67 patients are on ICUs. This is 9% down on a week ago.
During the past week an average of 8 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium in March 2020 a total of 32,776 people with COVID-19 have died here.