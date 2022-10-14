Still not received your 100-euro heating grant? Applications must be made by Saturday 15 October

However, not everyone has received the payment automatically. "There is an exchange of data between the FPS Economy, the electricity suppliers and the National Population Register”.

The exchange of data sometimes falters though. "Data relating to a large portion of those entitled to the grant cannot be matched. This may be for example because their house or letterbox number is incorrect. If that is the case, they have to apply for the grant themselves”, Lien Meurisse told VRT News.

The Federal Economy Department has already received 135,000 applications, of which 57,000 have been processed. There is a backlog, so it may take some time before you receive news about your application and before the money is in your account.