Still not received your 100-euro heating grant? Applications must be made by Saturday 15 October
Many people living in Belgium still haven’t received the 100-euro grant offered by the Federal Government to help households pay for their heating bills. Every household in Belgium is entitled to the payment. However, in some cases it has not been able to be transferred automatically onto their bank accounts. Those that have not received the payment will need to apply. This will need to be done by midnight on Saturday otherwise they will miss out.
Regardless of how you heat your home the payment is made through your electricity supplier. Lien Meurisse of the Federal Economy Department told VRT News that “Everyone has electricity. Therefore the heating grant awarded once to every household that had a residential electricity supply contract on 31 March 2022.”
Not automatically on everyone's account
However, not everyone has received the payment automatically. "There is an exchange of data between the FPS Economy, the electricity suppliers and the National Population Register”.
The exchange of data sometimes falters though. "Data relating to a large portion of those entitled to the grant cannot be matched. This may be for example because their house or letterbox number is incorrect. If that is the case, they have to apply for the grant themselves”, Lien Meurisse told VRT News.
The Federal Economy Department has already received 135,000 applications, of which 57,000 have been processed. There is a backlog, so it may take some time before you receive news about your application and before the money is in your account.
Time is running out
Be sure to check whether or not you have received the grant. In the case of most domestic customers, their energy company already deducted the 100 euro from either their advance payments or their final invoice. Some suppliers have paid the amount directly into their customer's bank account. You can check on your energy bill whether you have received the graznt (or a credit note to the value of 100 euro).
But what if you haven’t received the Federal Heating Grant yet? You need to act and act quickly.
“Any application for the grant must be made by Saturday 15 October at the latest”, Lien Meurisse warns.
This only concerns the deadline for this particular grant (that was launched earlier this year) and not to the new measures recently agreed by the government.
Once you have submitted your application, you will receive a notification of receipt.
How to apply
The easiest way to apply is via the website (Dutch/French/German).
• Log in with Itsme or your e-ID and keep an electricity bill close to hand.
• Enter your customer number or the EAN code of your energy metre.
• Also provide a bank account number onto which the grant can be deposited.
You can also apply for the by filling in a form but this is more cumbersome.
• You must complete this PDF form to do so.
• Send the completed form to: Heating premium - € 100, PO Box 30061, 1000 Brussels.