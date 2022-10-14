Toddler rescued from lake earlier this month has died
A 4-year-old boy that was rescued from a lake at the De Nekker recreation centre at Mechelen in Antwerp Province last week has died in hospital. The boy ended up in the lake during a school trip. He was a pupil of a nursery school for children with special needs. The Antwerp Judicial Authorities released news that the little boy had died earlier on Friday.
On Tuesday 4 October the boy went missing and a search was mounted to find him by school staff that were with the children on the trip. He was later found in a pond.
He was taken in a critical condition to Antwerp University Hospital. Earlier on Friday, one and a half weeks after having been rescued from the water the toddler died.
A criminal investigation has been launched into whether the little boy’s death constitutes involuntary manslaughter.