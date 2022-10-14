Union through to the Europa League knock-out stage, Anderlecht fans disgrace themselves in London

Both the team on the pitch and the thousands of Union Saint-Gilloise fans that had travelled the 25 kilometres to Den Dreef in Leuven where there team plays its European games did Belgian football proud on Thursday evening.

In what was another great escape on the part of Union, the Brussels club came back from being two goals down to draw 3-3 against the Portuguese club Braga.

Vitor Oliveira opened the scoring for Braga on 16 minutes. Boniface equalized on 21 minutes. However, Oliveira scored again on 37 and 42 minutes to give a half time score of 1-3 to Braga. Goals from Dante Vaznzeir on 50 minutes and a second Boniface goal on 64 minutes made for a final score of 3-3.

The point gained on Thursday evening means that with two group stage matches left Union Saint-Gilloise are already certain of qualification for the knock out stage. They top their group with 10 points from 4 games. Braga are second with 7 points.