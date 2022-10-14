Union through to the Europa League knock-out stage, Anderlecht fans disgrace themselves in London
The contrast been the two Brussels clubs competing in European competition on Thursday evening couldn’t have been greater. While Union Saint-Gilloise drew 3-3 against the Portuguese side Braga, RSC Anderlercht were beaten by West Ham as their fans fought in the stands and threw fireworks on to the pitch. Meanwhile, AA Gent’s hopes of making it through to the knock-out stage of the Conference League took another blow with a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Swedish side Djurgardens in Stockholm.
Both the team on the pitch and the thousands of Union Saint-Gilloise fans that had travelled the 25 kilometres to Den Dreef in Leuven where there team plays its European games did Belgian football proud on Thursday evening.
In what was another great escape on the part of Union, the Brussels club came back from being two goals down to draw 3-3 against the Portuguese club Braga.
Vitor Oliveira opened the scoring for Braga on 16 minutes. Boniface equalized on 21 minutes. However, Oliveira scored again on 37 and 42 minutes to give a half time score of 1-3 to Braga. Goals from Dante Vaznzeir on 50 minutes and a second Boniface goal on 64 minutes made for a final score of 3-3.
The point gained on Thursday evening means that with two group stage matches left Union Saint-Gilloise are already certain of qualification for the knock out stage. They top their group with 10 points from 4 games. Braga are second with 7 points.
Anderlecht beaten as fans fight in the stands
Anderlecht returned from their game against West Ham United in London on Thursday evening not only without points, but also with the club’s reputation damaged by the behaviour of its fans. On the field two goals, one from Said Benrahma on 15 minutes and the second by Jarrod Bowen on 31 minutes proved more than enough to ensure West Ham of Victory. Anderlecht’s goal came from a 90th minute penalty that was converted by Sebastiano Esposito. Meanwhile, Anderlecht fans fought in the stands and threw fireworks (photo above).
RSC Anderlecht are currently 3rd in their group with 4 points from 4 games. This is 2 points less than 2nd-placed Silkeborg IF and 8 points less than West Hame that have 12 points.
In the other Conference League game involving a Belgian club AA Gent were beaten 4-2 by the Swedish side Djurgardens. The result leaves the Buffaloes third in their group with 4 points from 4 games. This is three points less than 2nd-placed Molde and 6 points less than the group leaders Djurgardens.