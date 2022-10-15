Fireman injured in Ostend blast discharged from hospital
One of the three people that were seriously injured in Thursday’s gas explosion in the West Flemish coastal city of Ostend has been allowed to leave hospital. The man that has been discharged from hospital is the fireman that first went to the scene of the explosion to check on a reported gas leak. Meanwhile, most of those evacuated from their flats after the explosion have been allowed to return home to collect personal items and check the damage.
On Thursday at around noon the centre of Ostend was shaken by a gas explosion in the Lizette Restaurant.
Three people, a woman that worked at the restaurant, a policeman and a fireman, were seriously injured in the explosion. On Friday evening the Mayor of Ostend Bart Tommelein (liberal) told VRT News that the injured fireman has been discharged from hospital.
Meanwhile, the policeman that was injured in the blast is being kept in an artificial coma at a hospital in the Flemish Brabant city of Leuven. Mr Tommelein gave no information about the condition of the third person seriously injured in the explosion.
Back home
The explosion damaged a total of 20 buildings. Two of the buildings have been made uninhabitable and will be demolished sometime next week. Meanwhile, the City of Ostend’s Crisis Cell reports that most of the local residents evacuated on Thursday have since been allowed to return home to collect personal effects and check the damage caused.
The exact cause of the explosion is currently the subject of an investigation by the West Flemish Judicial Authorities. At the site of the explosion work was being carried out on the sewers. It is still uncertain as to whether there is any link between this and Thursday’s explosion. Nevertheless, Mayor Tommelein believes that there is a pretty big chance that this is the case.