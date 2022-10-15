Fireman injured in Ostend blast discharged from hospital

On Thursday at around noon the centre of Ostend was shaken by a gas explosion in the Lizette Restaurant.

Three people, a woman that worked at the restaurant, a policeman and a fireman, were seriously injured in the explosion. On Friday evening the Mayor of Ostend Bart Tommelein (liberal) told VRT News that the injured fireman has been discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile, the policeman that was injured in the blast is being kept in an artificial coma at a hospital in the Flemish Brabant city of Leuven. Mr Tommelein gave no information about the condition of the third person seriously injured in the explosion.