Flu vaccination campaign gets under way
The annual flu vaccination campaign got under way on Saturday (15 October). The campaign aims to get as many people, particularly from the groups most at risk from suffering serious health issues it the catch flue, as possible to get a jab. People from at-risk groups that get a flu jab will receive immediate reimbursement meaning that they will only need to pay a 4 euro co-payment to their pharmacist.
This year’s annual seasonal flu vaccination campaign got underway today. People from high-risk groups in particular are advised to get themselves vaccinated. A change in the law means that since the summer pharmacists have been able to supply flu vaccines without a prescription. This means that people in Belgium are now able to collect their flu vaccine from their local pharmacy before consulting a GP to administer the vaccine.
Koen Straetmans of the General Pharmaceutical Association told journalists that "In order to prevent the flu and coronaviruses from circulating together this winter, it is important to push strongly for vaccination".
Mr Straetmans added that "Previously, the patient first had to go to the doctor for a prescription and then pick up the vaccine from the pharmacist. Now the patient can pick up the flu vaccine immediately at the pharmacy. That shortened patient pathway is already well established among the general public."
Strong circulation of flu virus forecast
The public health science institute Sciensano expects there to be a strong wave of the flu virus circulating in Belgium this coming winter. Sciensano also expects that a lot of people will be susceptible to the virus as the measures in place to stem the spread of coronavirus meant that there was very little circulation of flu and other virial infections during the last two winters.
Flu is most prevalent between December and March. Once administered the flu vaccine takes around two week to offer optimal protection. The vaccines provides protection from (the worst effects of) flu for around 6 months.