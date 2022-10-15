Flu vaccination campaign gets under way

This year’s annual seasonal flu vaccination campaign got underway today. People from high-risk groups in particular are advised to get themselves vaccinated. A change in the law means that since the summer pharmacists have been able to supply flu vaccines without a prescription. This means that people in Belgium are now able to collect their flu vaccine from their local pharmacy before consulting a GP to administer the vaccine.

Koen Straetmans of the General Pharmaceutical Association told journalists that "In order to prevent the flu and coronaviruses from circulating together this winter, it is important to push strongly for vaccination".

Mr Straetmans added that "Previously, the patient first had to go to the doctor for a prescription and then pick up the vaccine from the pharmacist. Now the patient can pick up the flu vaccine immediately at the pharmacy. That shortened patient pathway is already well established among the general public."