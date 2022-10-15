Pay freeze for ministers in the Flemish Government

At a meeting of the Flemish Cabinet held on Friday morning it was decided that the 8 ministers that make up the Flemish Government and the Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon (nationalist) will wave their right to a 2% increase the next four times that the trigger index is exceeded. The decision amounts to a de facto 8% pay cut one the trigger index has been exceeded four times.

The Flemish Government’s decision follows decisions to make saving on ministerial salaries taken by the federal and Walloon governments earlier this week.

When announcing the decision the Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon said that “Everyone is having difficulties during the current crisis. This is why we as ministers are showing solidarity by not taking an index-linked rise in our salaries the next four times that the trigger index is exceeded”.