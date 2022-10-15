Peruvian police say that Belgian tourist’s death was accidental

Saturday’s edition of the Francophone daily La Libre reports that Peruvian police say that Natacha de Crombrugghe fell into the Rio Colca river and that the broken bones found during an autopsy on her remains were caused by her having been carried 3 kilometers by the river before it become lodged between rocks on the riverbank.

After a search that had gone on for around 8 months Natacha de Crombrugghe’s remains were discovered by chance by fisherman on the banks of the Rio Colco. A DNA test carried out on the remains confirmed that they were those of the 28-year-old Belgian that had been missing since 24 January.

Previously the circumstances surrounding her death had been unclear. Initial tests indicated that Natacha had died after having sustained a blow to the head. However, the Peruvian police now confirm that her death was accidental.

Natacha de Crombrugghe's remains will be released very soon. They will be cremated before her parents bring their daughter back home to her final resting place here in Belgium.

Natacha de Crombrugghe's parents have paid they three fisherman that found their daughter's body the 15,000 US dollar reward that they had promised to anyone that could provide information about her whereabouts.