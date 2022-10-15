Prime Minister says “Russia is doing all it can to destabilise us”
Since the start of the decade one crisis has followed the next. Two years since taking on the job of Prime Minister in Belgium’s Federal Government, Alexender De Croo (Flemish liberal) gave a lengthy interview to VRT News’ Friday evening political discussion programme ‘De afspraak op vrijdag’. The challenges currently faced by Belgium were all discussed at length.
Mr De Croo spoke of the “incredible exceptional situation that we find ourselves in. A pandemic happens once a century, a war in Europe once every 50 years. There is an energy crisis,…”
On top of this Belgium (once again) faces a shortage of reception facility place for people that apply for asylum here.
The war in Ukraine
The war in Ukraine has been going on for almost 8 months now. Prime Minister De Croo told VRT News that we in Belgium too are at war with Russia. "Not in the classic sense of the word, but rather in a wider sense. The aim of a war is to take something away from someone or to weaken or destabilise them. The war is de facto a war against Europe and we are part of Europe. If things every go wrong and there is an escalation we will be the first to carry the consequences”.
Mr De Croo went onto say that there are already lessons to be learned from the war. “Europa can do a lot better with regard to gaining the confidence of its citizens. We had already learned a lot from the coronavirus crisis, but this war is an incredible wake-up call”.
"They have tried to pull us apart, but we need to do all we can to stay together. In today’s world it is preferable not to be alone”. Mr De Croo went on to point to Sweden and Finland’s desire to join NATO, something that would have been all but unthinkable before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
"The strategy can never be one of isolation. We cannot close ourselves off, but we have learned that we should not become dependent either. We were dependent on Russia with regard to energy and we are still dependent on the United States with regard to security and on China with regard to technology”.
"I am not uneasy, but I am very much on my guard. Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst."
The energy crisis
With regard to the current energy crisis, Mr De Croo had this to say. ”We are part of a Europewide energy system. The war in Ukraine has highlighted number of issues. One of these is supply from France nuclear power plants that has been much reduced in recent months. We are currently exporting to France. The security of energy supply in Germany is also very much in doubt as Germany was very dependent on Russia".
Mr De Croo added that meetings will be held with the electricity grid management company Elia to see what will be required to ensure security of supply as much as possible in a worst case scenario. He went onto to assure viewers that he wants to ensure that there is “a minimum risk” when it comes to security of supply “I would like to say zero risk, but that doesn’t exist”.
"I cannot guarantee 100% that the lights won’t go out, but I want to be able to say that I have done all I could to prepare for a worst case scenario and to keep the risk of this happening as low as possible, but this isn’t only dependent on us”.
Reception of asylum seekers
A shortage of places in reception centres for asylum seekers has left some, including for the first time families with young children, forced to sleep on the streets. The Federal Government has decided to offer help the asylum agency Fedasil that manages reception facilities by providing 150 additional staff quickly. Mr De Croo told VRT News that “You can never be absolutely certain that no one is sleeping on the streets, but have met with all levels of government to ensure that everything is done to prevent this from happening”.
The Federal PM went on to says that using hotels to accommodate asylum seekers can only be an option “in the case of dire emergency”.
Mr De Croo points to Belgium’s openness and prosperity and the internality position and diversity of Brussels as reasons that make Belgium attractive to those seeking asylum.