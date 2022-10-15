Prime Minister says “Russia is doing all it can to destabilise us”

The war in Ukraine has been going on for almost 8 months now. Prime Minister De Croo told VRT News that we in Belgium too are at war with Russia. "Not in the classic sense of the word, but rather in a wider sense. The aim of a war is to take something away from someone or to weaken or destabilise them. The war is de facto a war against Europe and we are part of Europe. If things every go wrong and there is an escalation we will be the first to carry the consequences”.

Mr De Croo went onto say that there are already lessons to be learned from the war. “Europa can do a lot better with regard to gaining the confidence of its citizens. We had already learned a lot from the coronavirus crisis, but this war is an incredible wake-up call”.

"They have tried to pull us apart, but we need to do all we can to stay together. In today’s world it is preferable not to be alone”. Mr De Croo went on to point to Sweden and Finland’s desire to join NATO, something that would have been all but unthinkable before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"The strategy can never be one of isolation. We cannot close ourselves off, but we have learned that we should not become dependent either. We were dependent on Russia with regard to energy and we are still dependent on the United States with regard to security and on China with regard to technology”.

"I am not uneasy, but I am very much on my guard. Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst."