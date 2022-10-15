Romanian man detained on suspicion of human trafficking and economic exploitation

The Romanian man has links to two Romanian families that have business interests in demolition and the sorting of waste. They are accused of having brought labourers from Romania to Belgium. Once they were here the Romanian workers were underpaid and housed in poor conditions.

On Saturday morning properties were searched in Anzegem, Deerlijk and Kortrijk. One man was detained on suspicion of involvement in human trafficking, economic exploitation, employing undocumented labour and benefit fraud during the coronavirus crisis.

Members of one of the two families implicated in the case already have convictions for similar offences.