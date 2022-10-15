Russia’s Brussels embassy is a hotbed of espionage

When Russia seeks accreditation for its diplomat in Belgium the State Security Service provides the Belgian Foreign Ministry with non-binding advice on the individual(s) concerned. However, sometimes strategic interests can play a role in allowing known 'spy diplomats' to enter the country.

On March 8, State Security passed on a list of names of Russian spies that were working at the Embassy to the Belgian government. Three weeks later, Belgium declared 21 Russian diplomats persona non grata. De Tijd was able to find out who exactly was expelled and what there function at the embassy was.

They were, among others, 57-year-old First Secretary Vladimir I., 44-year-old attaché Dmitry C. and 42-year-old Andrey G. were members of the "technical line" of the SVR. Thanks to their technical assistance, the lines of communication to Russia were encrypted. An IT employee from the embassy also provided important assistance with intelligence operations. A few expelled diplomats were active as economic and political spies. In addition, ten officers of the GRU were also deported from the Belgium.

The expulsion were was intended to, among other things, limit the risk of technology being taken to Russia inside so-called “diplomatic bags” in defiance of the sanctions imposed on Russia since it started the war in Ukraine. The Belgian intelligence services have been warning for some time about the dangers that can emanate from the presence of GRU officers in the country. The GRU was behind the 2018 poisoning of Sergei Skripal, a Russian ex-officer, in the UK and several other poisonings and murders on mainland Europe. It is not clear whether the GRU has also used violence here in Belgium.



In April the European Union also declared 19 Russian diplomats persona non grata. However, the 19 diplomatic posts at the Embassy (that also houses Russia’s mission to the EU) were not deleted, allowing Russia to send new diplomats and thus possible spies to Belgium. The Belgian Foreign Ministry did scrap the 21 posts of the expelled diplomats it expelled.

As Belgium did not want to completely close the official lines of communication with the Russian intelligence services, two officers, from the SVR and the GRU, were deliberately not put on a plane back to Moscow.