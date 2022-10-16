1,200 people show solidarity with protesters in Iran during march in Brussels

The protest in Iran started on 16 September after Mahsa Amini’s death. Three days earlier she had been arrested for allegedly having violated the strict dress code that is in force for women in Iran.

Since then there have been regular protests that have often ended in confrontation between the protesters and the Iranian security forces. Dozens of people have already died during the protests.

In addition to demonstrations in Iran itself, members of the Iranian communities in many European countries have also held demonstrations against the regime in Tehran

“Against a theocratic and dictatorial regime”

One of the organisers of Saturday’s march Fariba Amarkhizi told the Brussels regional news platform Bruzz that “We have taken to the streets of Brussels today to show people in Iran that they are not alone and that we stand with them. It is clear that the Iranian people are fed up of this religious, theocratic and dictatorial regime. However, sadly the regime’s reaction is one of violence and bloodshed”.

Another protester told Bruzz that "It is a very difficult period for we Iranians living outside of Iran. Our heart is with the people in Iran and their fight for freedom. We thank everyone that is here today giving us and them their support”.

The march got under way on the Troonplein and proceeded to the Schumanplein in the heart of Brussels’ European District.